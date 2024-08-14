FY2024 EPS Estimates for Savaria Co. (TSE:SIS) Boosted by Analyst

Savaria Co. (TSE:SIS – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Stifel Canada upped their FY2024 EPS estimates for Savaria in a research note issued on Thursday, August 8th. Stifel Canada analyst J. Keywood now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.95 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.84. The consensus estimate for Savaria’s current full-year earnings is $0.83 per share.

SIS has been the subject of several other reports. TD Securities raised their target price on Savaria from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Savaria from C$19.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. National Bankshares increased their target price on Savaria from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Cormark upped their price objective on shares of Savaria from C$22.50 to C$24.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Savaria from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$23.14.

Savaria Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of TSE SIS opened at C$19.57 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$18.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$17.42. Savaria has a 12-month low of C$12.21 and a 12-month high of C$19.80. The firm has a market cap of C$1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 30.58, a P/E/G ratio of 42.72 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at Savaria

In other news, Director Peter Allen Drutz sold 4,000 shares of Savaria stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$18.10, for a total transaction of C$72,400.00. Corporate insiders own 20.38% of the company’s stock.

Savaria Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st were issued a dividend of $0.043 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. Savaria’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.25%.

Savaria Company Profile

Savaria Corporation provides accessibility solutions for the elderly and physically challenged people in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Accessibility and Patient Care. The Accessibility segment designs, manufactures, distributes, and installs a portfolio of accessibility products, including commercial and home elevators, stairlifts, platform lifts, and wheelchair lowered-floor accessible conversions for selected brands of minivans, personal, residential, or commercial applications.

