FY2024 EPS Estimates for Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Raised by Analyst

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Free Report) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright increased their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Hecla Mining in a report issued on Thursday, August 8th. HC Wainwright analyst H. Ihle now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.06 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.02. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $10.25 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Hecla Mining’s current full-year earnings is $0.05 per share.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on HL. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Hecla Mining to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Cibc World Mkts upgraded shares of Hecla Mining to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Hecla Mining from $6.75 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Roth Mkm reduced their target price on shares of Hecla Mining from $6.25 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hecla Mining to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.89.

Hecla Mining Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of HL stock opened at $5.29 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.92. Hecla Mining has a 52 week low of $3.33 and a 52 week high of $6.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.23 and a beta of 2.01.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $245.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.80 million. Hecla Mining had a negative net margin of 12.22% and a negative return on equity of 0.28%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 EPS.

Hecla Mining Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 26th will be paid a $0.0138 dividend. This is an increase from Hecla Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 26th. Hecla Mining’s dividend payout ratio is currently -33.33%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hecla Mining news, CFO Russell Douglas Lawlar sold 11,679 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.91, for a total value of $57,343.89. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 393,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,934,019.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Hecla Mining news, CFO Russell Douglas Lawlar sold 11,679 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.91, for a total value of $57,343.89. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 393,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,934,019.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael L. Clary sold 30,634 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.91, for a total transaction of $150,412.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 351,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,728,182.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,105 shares of company stock worth $329,486 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Hecla Mining

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hecla Mining by 313.6% during the 2nd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 6,551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 4,967 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hecla Mining in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Oak Family Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hecla Mining during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Institutional investors own 63.01% of the company’s stock.

About Hecla Mining

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides precious and base metal properties in the United States, Canada, Japan, Korea, and China. The company mines for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates, as well as carbon material containing silver and gold for custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors; and doré containing silver and gold.

Featured Articles

