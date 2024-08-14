FY2024 EPS Estimates for CES Energy Solutions Corp. (TSE:CEU) Increased by National Bank Financial

CES Energy Solutions Corp. (TSE:CEU – Free Report) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial lifted their FY2024 EPS estimates for CES Energy Solutions in a report released on Thursday, August 8th. National Bank Financial analyst D. Payne now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.83 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.72. The consensus estimate for CES Energy Solutions’ current full-year earnings is $0.72 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for CES Energy Solutions’ FY2025 earnings at $0.86 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on CEU. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on CES Energy Solutions from C$10.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. ATB Capital upped their target price on CES Energy Solutions from C$8.50 to C$9.75 in a report on Friday, August 9th. Scotiabank raised their price target on CES Energy Solutions from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$8.50 to C$10.50 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$7.50 to C$8.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$9.81.

Shares of TSE:CEU opened at C$7.66 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$7.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$6.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.16, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.76. CES Energy Solutions has a one year low of C$3.17 and a one year high of C$8.35. The firm has a market cap of C$1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 10.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.41.

In other news, Senior Officer Matthew Stephen Bell sold 15,557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.10, for a total transaction of C$110,454.70. In related news, Senior Officer Anthony Michael Aulicino sold 54,507 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.55, for a total value of C$411,527.85. Also, Senior Officer Matthew Stephen Bell sold 15,557 shares of CES Energy Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.10, for a total transaction of C$110,454.70. Insiders sold a total of 106,043 shares of company stock worth $788,155 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.91% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. CES Energy Solutions’s payout ratio is 16.90%.

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in design, implement, and manufacture of advanced consumable fluids and specialty chemicals in the United States and Canada. The company provides solutions for drill-bit, point of completion and stimulation, wellhead and pump-jack, and pipeline and midstream markets.

