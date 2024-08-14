FY2024 Earnings Estimate for Nayax Ltd. (NASDAQ:NYAX) Issued By William Blair

Nayax Ltd. (NASDAQ:NYAX – Free Report) – Investment analysts at William Blair cut their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Nayax in a report issued on Wednesday, August 7th. William Blair analyst C. Kennedy now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.20) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.11). The consensus estimate for Nayax’s current full-year earnings is ($0.11) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Nayax’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.02 EPS.

Nayax (NASDAQ:NYAX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.06). Nayax had a negative return on equity of 13.46% and a negative net margin of 6.20%. The business had revenue of $78.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.12) EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Nayax from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on Nayax from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Nayax in a research note on Monday, April 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock.

Nayax Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NYAX opened at $23.49 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $771.58 million, a PE ratio of -51.07 and a beta of 0.02. Nayax has a fifty-two week low of $18.46 and a fifty-two week high of $30.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nayax

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Nayax by 152.9% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 62,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after acquiring an additional 37,853 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Nayax during the first quarter valued at $9,170,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Nayax during the first quarter valued at $1,302,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nayax during the first quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in Nayax in the first quarter worth about $2,620,000. Institutional investors own 34.87% of the company’s stock.

About Nayax

Nayax Ltd., a fintech company, operates system and payment platform for multiple retailers in the United States, Europe, the United Kingdom, Australia, Israel, and rest of the world. The company offers AMIT 3.0, a machine-to-machine vending telemetry solution; Nayax Core, a management and monitoring software for vending machines and other unattended machines; MoMa, a mobile app for unattended machine; Tigapo back-office software suite, a cloud-based platform; EV Core, a smart, cloud-based management platform; Retail Management Cloud, a comprehensive attended retail management platform; Loyalty and Marketing Suite, a consumer engagement marketing and loyalty platform; Monyx Wallet, a digital wallet app enabling cashless payments with mobile phones; Weezmo, a consumer engagement and marketing platform; and Tigapo app, a proprietary mobile app to help family entertainment center businesses.

