Fusionist Price Hits $2.29 on Exchanges (ACE)

Fusionist (ACE) traded down 5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 14th. Fusionist has a total market cap of $77.25 million and $18.04 million worth of Fusionist was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fusionist token can now be bought for about $2.29 or 0.00003887 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Fusionist has traded up 5.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Fusionist

Fusionist’s total supply is 147,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 33,720,857 tokens. Fusionist’s official message board is medium.com/@fusionistio. Fusionist’s official website is ace.fusionist.io. Fusionist’s official Twitter account is @fusionistio.

Fusionist Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Fusionist (ACE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Fusionist has a current supply of 147,000,000 with 33,720,857 in circulation. The last known price of Fusionist is 2.39713695 USD and is down -1.26 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 109 active market(s) with $26,858,665.31 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ace.fusionist.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fusionist directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fusionist should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fusionist using one of the exchanges listed above.

