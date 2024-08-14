FUJIFILM Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJIY) Short Interest Down 82.5% in July

FUJIFILM Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJIY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,200 shares, a decline of 82.5% from the July 15th total of 98,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 146,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of FUJIY stock traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 302,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,265. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.05. FUJIFILM has a 1-year low of $8.99 and a 1-year high of $12.74. The company has a market cap of $29.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.90, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.44.

FUJIFILM (OTCMKTS:FUJIY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. FUJIFILM had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 8.02%. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that FUJIFILM will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, sells, and services imaging, healthcare, materials, and business innovation solutions worldwide. The company's Healthcare segment provides products and services, such as medical devices, biomedical contract development and manufacturing organization, pharmaceutical, regenerative medicine, and cosmetics and supplements in the areas of prevention, diagnosis, and treatment.

