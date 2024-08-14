Friedenthal Financial Trims Stake in Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO)

Friedenthal Financial lowered its stake in Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO – Free Report) by 30.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,213 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,295 shares during the quarter. Friedenthal Financial’s holdings in Credo Technology Group were worth $837,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CRDO. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Credo Technology Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Credo Technology Group by 19,240.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,924 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Credo Technology Group by 78.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Credo Technology Group by 47.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 1,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Credo Technology Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRDO stock traded up $1.07 on Tuesday, reaching $28.67. 1,286,285 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,117,494. The stock has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -159.28 and a beta of 2.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.48. Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd has a 1-year low of $13.38 and a 1-year high of $33.96.

Credo Technology Group ( NASDAQ:CRDO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.04). Credo Technology Group had a negative net margin of 14.70% and a negative return on equity of 4.51%. The company had revenue of $60.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.50 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Chi Fung Cheng sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.07, for a total value of $1,048,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 9,663,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $184,284,890.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Credo Technology Group news, CTO Chi Fung Cheng sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.07, for a total value of $1,048,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 9,663,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $184,284,890.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO William Joseph Brennan sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.87, for a total transaction of $283,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,932,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,336,275. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 921,678 shares of company stock worth $27,010,994. Corporate insiders own 23.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Credo Technology Group from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Credo Technology Group from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. TD Cowen increased their price target on Credo Technology Group from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target (up previously from $21.00) on shares of Credo Technology Group in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Credo Technology Group from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.38.

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivCredo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Mexico, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include HiWire active electrical cables, optical digital signal processors, low-power line card PHY, serializer/deserializer (SerDes) chiplets, and SerDes IP.

