Friedenthal Financial Takes Position in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

Friedenthal Financial bought a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $813,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RCL. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $323,251,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the fourth quarter worth $79,392,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the first quarter worth $66,279,000. Junto Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the fourth quarter worth $47,950,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,277,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,273,144,000 after buying an additional 359,770 shares during the last quarter. 87.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on RCL shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $155.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Argus lifted their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $161.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $145.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $182.13.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, CEO Michael W. Bayley sold 49,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.67, for a total value of $7,258,718.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,338,460.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, CEO Michael W. Bayley sold 49,155 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.67, for a total value of $7,258,718.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 49,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,338,460.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael W. Bayley sold 24,201 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.21, for a total transaction of $3,393,222.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 98,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,859,758.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 92,940 shares of company stock valued at $13,667,094. Company insiders own 7.95% of the company’s stock.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE RCL traded up $0.72 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $154.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,626,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,612,627. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $39.78 billion, a PE ratio of 19.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 2.62. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $156.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.32. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $78.35 and a fifty-two week high of $173.37.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 52.49% and a net margin of 16.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.82 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 11.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 20th. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s payout ratio is 20.62%.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Company Profile

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

