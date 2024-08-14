Friedenthal Financial Takes $122,000 Position in Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX)

Friedenthal Financial bought a new stake in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Global X Copper Miners ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA purchased a new stake in Global X Copper Miners ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Global X Copper Miners ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $94,000. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. increased its holdings in Global X Copper Miners ETF by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter.

Global X Copper Miners ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

COPX traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $40.70. The stock had a trading volume of 565,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,277,007. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.08. Global X Copper Miners ETF has a 1 year low of $31.65 and a 1 year high of $52.90. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 1.21.

Global X Copper Miners ETF Company Profile

Global X Copper Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Copper Miners Index. The Solactive Global Copper Miners Index is designed to reflect the performance of the copper mining industry. It is comprised of common stocks, American Depository Receipts (ADRs) and Global Depository Receipts (GDRs) of selected companies globally, which are engaged in some aspect of the copper mining industry such as copper mining, refining or exploration.

