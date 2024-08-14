Friedenthal Financial Sells 286 Shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR)

Friedenthal Financial cut its stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR – Free Report) by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 687 shares of the company’s stock after selling 286 shares during the quarter. Friedenthal Financial’s holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF were worth $71,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $22,256,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 434.6% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 264,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,241,000 after purchasing an additional 214,859 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 44.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 334,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,463,000 after purchasing an additional 102,531 shares during the period. Courage Miller Partners LLC bought a new stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF in the first quarter worth $6,244,000. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC boosted its position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 45.4% during the fourth quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 45,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,168,000 after buying an additional 14,306 shares during the period.

Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:GLTR opened at $104.91 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $104.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.34. Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF has a fifty-two week low of $80.99 and a fifty-two week high of $109.72.

Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF Profile

