Friedenthal Financial Sells 2,246 Shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC)

Friedenthal Financial cut its stake in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Free Report) by 28.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,532 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,246 shares during the quarter. Friedenthal Financial’s holdings in Tenet Healthcare were worth $736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Tenet Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Tenet Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 108.6% during the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 897 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE THC traded up $1.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $152.82. The company had a trading volume of 1,133,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,244,944. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a 1-year low of $51.04 and a 1-year high of $155.00. The company has a market capitalization of $14.93 billion, a PE ratio of 5.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $139.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.87.

Tenet Healthcare declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, July 24th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 10.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Tenet Healthcare news, Director Richard W. Fisher sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.24, for a total value of $185,136.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,145,858.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Richard W. Fisher sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.24, for a total transaction of $185,136.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,145,858.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher S. Lynch sold 10,861 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.83, for a total value of $1,453,527.63. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,975,196.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 32,261 shares of company stock worth $4,565,464. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

THC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $109.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Raymond James increased their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $130.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 target price (up previously from $155.00) on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective (up from $118.00) on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Baird R W raised shares of Tenet Healthcare to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.75.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Hospital Operations and Services, and Ambulatory Care. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

