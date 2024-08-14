Friedenthal Financial Sells 1,849 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPT)

Friedenthal Financial cut its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPT – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,999 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,849 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF makes up about 1.0% of Friedenthal Financial’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Friedenthal Financial’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF were worth $1,576,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,463,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $40,007,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $31,987,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 921,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,418,000 after buying an additional 11,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 853,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,039,000 after buying an additional 3,499 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA RSPT traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.66. 295,805 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 633,055. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.98. The stock has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.99 and a beta of 1.69. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $26.09 and a 1-year high of $38.50.

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (RSPT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 technology companies. RSPT was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

