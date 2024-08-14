Friedenthal Financial Sells 128 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Friedenthal Financial lessened its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 12.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 911 shares of the company’s stock after selling 128 shares during the quarter. Friedenthal Financial’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $92,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 50.6% in the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 291,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,212,000 after purchasing an additional 98,011 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the period. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 32,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,671,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the period. Able Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 128,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,692,000 after purchasing an additional 3,665 shares during the period.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of SCHG stock traded up $2.16 on Tuesday, hitting $98.52. 1,003,080 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,452,726. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.82 billion, a PE ratio of 39.82 and a beta of 1.25. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $69.78 and a one year high of $105.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $99.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.38.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.