Friedenthal Financial Makes New Investment in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Friedenthal Financial bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 116 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Personal Financial Services bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 106.3% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 66 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, LifeSteps Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, Director Thomas K. Montag sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.04, for a total transaction of $5,050,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,450 shares in the company, valued at $6,287,748. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Thomas K. Montag sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.04, for a total value of $5,050,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,287,748. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Brian J. Lee sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.99, for a total transaction of $1,770,965.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,119,949.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,013,500 shares of company stock valued at $32,181,365 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GS opened at $492.40 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $472.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $433.98. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $289.36 and a 1-year high of $517.26. The firm has a market cap of $158.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.37.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 15th. The investment management company reported $8.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.52 by $0.10. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 9.36%. The firm had revenue of $12.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.60 billion. Analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 36.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $3.00 dividend. This is an increase from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.75. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $485.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. UBS Group upped their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $490.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. HSBC raised their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $493.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $475.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $495.94.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

(Free Report)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

