Friedenthal Financial Makes New $4.29 Million Investment in First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL)

Friedenthal Financial purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 93,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,292,000. First Trust Senior Loan ETF accounts for about 2.7% of Friedenthal Financial’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Friedenthal Financial owned about 0.19% of First Trust Senior Loan ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FTSL. Global Assets Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 4,518.0% during the first quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 476,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,001,000 after buying an additional 465,806 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 424.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 323,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,928,000 after buying an additional 261,397 shares during the last quarter. Hikari Tsushin Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,550,000. One Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 1,095,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,462,000 after buying an additional 113,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $4,621,000.

NASDAQ:FTSL traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.88. 373,859 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 287,273. First Trust Senior Loan ETF has a 1 year low of $45.01 and a 1 year high of $46.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.07.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th were given a $0.2875 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th.

The First Trust Senior Loan Fund (FTSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P\u002FLSTA U.S. Leveraged Loan 100 index. The fund holds senior floating rate bank loans from firms around the globe. The actively managed fund can hold up to 20% of assets in non-senior loans, including high-yield bonds and equities.

