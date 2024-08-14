Friedenthal Financial Invests $967,000 in TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX)

Friedenthal Financial purchased a new stake in TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 8,378 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $967,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SNX. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of TD SYNNEX by 121.7% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 255 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TD SYNNEX during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in TD SYNNEX in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in TD SYNNEX by 217.5% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 454 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in TD SYNNEX during the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America lowered their price target on TD SYNNEX from $135.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of TD SYNNEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of TD SYNNEX from $126.00 to $123.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $138.00 price objective on shares of TD SYNNEX in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of TD SYNNEX from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.33.

TD SYNNEX Trading Up 1.9 %

SNX traded up $2.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $114.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 363,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 876,343. The stock has a market cap of $9.75 billion, a PE ratio of 15.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.52. TD SYNNEX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $89.73 and a fifty-two week high of $133.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The business’s 50-day moving average is $118.93 and its 200-day moving average is $114.62.

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 25th. The business services provider reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.66 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $13.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.12 billion. TD SYNNEX had a net margin of 1.14% and a return on equity of 12.32%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that TD SYNNEX Co. will post 11.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TD SYNNEX Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 12th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 12th. TD SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.41%.

Insider Buying and Selling at TD SYNNEX

In other TD SYNNEX news, insider Dennis Polk sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.66, for a total transaction of $2,313,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 134,706 shares in the company, valued at $15,580,095.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Marshall Witt sold 11,441 shares of TD SYNNEX stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.14, for a total value of $1,260,111.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 45,115 shares in the company, valued at $4,968,966.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Dennis Polk sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.66, for a total transaction of $2,313,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 134,706 shares in the company, valued at $15,580,095.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,071 shares of company stock worth $3,985,182 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

About TD SYNNEX

TD SYNNEX Corporation operates as a distributor and solutions aggregator for the information technology (IT) ecosystem. The company offers personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, supplies, and endpoint technology software; and data center technologies, such as hybrid cloud, security, storage, networking, servers, technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as computing components.

