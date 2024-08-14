Friedenthal Financial Invests $802,000 in Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN)

Friedenthal Financial acquired a new stake in shares of Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 10,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $802,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of JXN. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Jackson Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $51,189,000. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lifted its holdings in Jackson Financial by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,979,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,334,000 after purchasing an additional 528,976 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Jackson Financial by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,175,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,813,000 after purchasing an additional 399,665 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Jackson Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $21,892,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd purchased a new stake in Jackson Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $16,937,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Jackson Financial

In related news, CFO Don W. Cummings bought 1,445 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $72.70 per share, for a total transaction of $105,051.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,323,189.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Jackson Financial from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Jackson Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Jackson Financial from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Jackson Financial from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.80.

Jackson Financial Trading Up 3.7 %

Shares of NYSE:JXN traded up $3.02 on Tuesday, hitting $84.84. 644,070 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 767,104. Jackson Financial Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.84 and a 12 month high of $89.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $5.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.32 by $1.00. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.34 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Jackson Financial Inc. will post 17.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jackson Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Jackson Financial’s payout ratio is currently 7.40%.

Jackson Financial Company Profile

Jackson Financial Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides suite of annuities to retail investors in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Retail Annuities, Institutional Products, and Closed Life and Annuity Blocks. The Retail Annuities segment offers various retirement income and savings products, including variable, fixed index, fixed, and payout annuities, as well as registered index-linked annuities and lifetime income solutions.

