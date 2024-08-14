Friedenthal Financial Increases Stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Friedenthal Financial increased its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Free Report) by 8.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,126 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,068 shares during the quarter. Friedenthal Financial’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 41.7% in the first quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 1,683 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the period.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Price Performance

BKLN remained flat at $20.97 during trading on Tuesday. 14,132,103 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,363,498. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.61 and a fifty-two week high of $21.27. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.09.

About Invesco Senior Loan ETF

The Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of senior loans issued by banks to corporations. BKLN was launched on Mar 3, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

