Friedenthal Financial Has $460,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Friedenthal Financial trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 38.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,403 shares during the quarter. Friedenthal Financial’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 84.1% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 8,584,687 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,723,033,000 after acquiring an additional 3,921,131 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 7,332,475 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,471,701,000 after buying an additional 225,483 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 44.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,009,724 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,263,845,000 after buying an additional 1,856,738 shares during the period. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1,331.4% during the fourth quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,899,062 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $782,581,000 after acquiring an additional 3,626,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,801,786 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $763,056,000 after acquiring an additional 94,226 shares during the period.

Shares of IWM stock traded up $3.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $207.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,421,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,709,449. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $207.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $204.17. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $161.67 and a 52 week high of $228.63.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

