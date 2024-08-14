Friedenthal Financial Decreases Stock Holdings in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Friedenthal Financial trimmed its position in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 673 shares during the quarter. Friedenthal Financial’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $767,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Interactive Brokers Group during the 4th quarter valued at $7,841,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 54.9% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new position in Interactive Brokers Group during the 4th quarter valued at $496,000. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 31,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares during the period. 23.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Interactive Brokers Group alerts:

Interactive Brokers Group Price Performance

IBKR stock traded down $0.35 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $117.58. 608,057 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,043,232. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.60 and a 1 year high of $129.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $120.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.85. The stock has a market cap of $49.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.81.

Interactive Brokers Group Dividend Announcement

Interactive Brokers Group ( NASDAQ:IBKR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.02. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 4.88%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. Interactive Brokers Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 6.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is presently 17.09%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on IBKR shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $147.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Interactive Brokers Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $128.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Interactive Brokers Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.33.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Interactive Brokers Group

About Interactive Brokers Group

(Free Report)

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company engages in the execution, clearance, and settlement of trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), precious metals, and cryptocurrencies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Interactive Brokers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interactive Brokers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.