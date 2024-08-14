Friedenthal Financial Buys New Holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Friedenthal Financial purchased a new position in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 5,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $645,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wedmont Private Capital boosted its holdings in Moderna by 48.4% during the second quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 3,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Moderna by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after buying an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Moderna in the second quarter valued at $524,000. Czech National Bank raised its stake in Moderna by 8.9% during the second quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 63,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,545,000 after acquiring an additional 5,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Moderna during the second quarter valued at $461,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Moderna news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.96, for a total transaction of $1,799,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,224,015 shares in the company, valued at $266,792,839.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Moderna news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.96, for a total value of $1,799,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,224,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $266,792,839.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Shannon Thyme Klinger sold 5,178 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.09, for a total transaction of $766,810.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,947 shares in the company, valued at $2,361,591.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 381,238 shares of company stock valued at $53,729,254 in the last 90 days. 15.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:MRNA traded up $1.61 on Tuesday, hitting $82.90. 2,930,760 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,132,957. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.19 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a current ratio of 4.09. Moderna, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.55 and a 52 week high of $170.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $121.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.47.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($3.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.47) by $0.14. Moderna had a negative net margin of 116.18% and a negative return on equity of 21.35%. The business had revenue of $241.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($3.62) earnings per share. Moderna’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post -7.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MRNA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Moderna from $168.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Moderna from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Moderna in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut Moderna from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $125.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $157.00 price objective (down previously from $214.00) on shares of Moderna in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Moderna presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.21.

About Moderna

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.

