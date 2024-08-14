Friedenthal Financial Acquires Shares of 475 RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Friedenthal Financial bought a new position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of RTX by 782.7% during the second quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 23,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,369,000 after purchasing an additional 20,922 shares in the last quarter. JBR Co Financial Management Inc bought a new position in RTX during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. raised its stake in RTX by 3.1% during the second quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 8,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $880,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital boosted its holdings in RTX by 16.7% in the second quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 13,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Insight Advisors LLC PA grew its stake in shares of RTX by 3.0% in the second quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 5,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on RTX from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of RTX from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Bank of America raised shares of RTX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $110.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Melius Research upped their price objective on RTX from $490.00 to $493.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on RTX from $119.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.47.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Amy L. Johnson sold 6,734 shares of RTX stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.88, for a total transaction of $766,867.92. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,402,773.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Amy L. Johnson sold 6,734 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.88, for a total value of $766,867.92. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,402,773.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Gregory Hayes sold 134,887 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.74, for a total transaction of $15,881,595.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 566,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,725,966.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 178,333 shares of company stock worth $20,861,880 over the last quarter. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

RTX Trading Up 0.2 %

RTX stock opened at $116.86 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $155.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.82. RTX Co. has a 52-week low of $68.56 and a 52-week high of $118.30.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.11. RTX had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 11.37%. The business had revenue of $19.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that RTX Co. will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.

RTX Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. RTX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.82%.

RTX Company Profile

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

