Friedenthal Financial Acquires Shares of 1,006 Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Friedenthal Financial bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,006 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Dominion Energy by 1,797.9% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 165,917 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,798,000 after purchasing an additional 157,175 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 81.2% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 18,936 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $890,000 after buying an additional 8,484 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Dominion Energy by 20,100.0% during the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 808 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $263,000. Finally, Graypoint LLC raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 5,446 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on D shares. Mizuho raised their price objective on Dominion Energy from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Dominion Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Dominion Energy from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Dominion Energy from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Dominion Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.73.

Dominion Energy Trading Down 0.2 %

Dominion Energy stock opened at $54.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $51.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.86. The company has a market capitalization of $46.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.58. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.18 and a 52 week high of $57.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 11.63% and a return on equity of 7.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.86%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 137.63%.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

