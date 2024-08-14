Friedenthal Financial Acquires New Holdings in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Friedenthal Financial bought a new position in International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,185 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in International Paper by 35.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,135,702 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $824,716,000 after acquiring an additional 5,492,035 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of International Paper by 61.5% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,030,839 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $471,065,000 after purchasing an additional 4,960,005 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in International Paper by 82.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,082,422 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $237,336,000 after purchasing an additional 2,755,441 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in International Paper during the 4th quarter worth approximately $94,913,000. Finally, ING Groep NV lifted its stake in International Paper by 74.2% in the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 828,554 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,952,000 after buying an additional 352,934 shares in the last quarter. 81.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

International Paper Stock Performance

IP opened at $45.30 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.03 and its 200-day moving average is $40.19. The firm has a market cap of $15.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.45 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.59. International Paper has a 52-week low of $31.76 and a 52-week high of $47.40.

International Paper Dividend Announcement

International Paper ( NYSE:IP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 7.28% and a net margin of 2.34%. International Paper’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that International Paper will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.4625 per share. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is 377.55%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of International Paper from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on International Paper from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on International Paper from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.21.

Insider Activity at International Paper

In related news, Director Kathryn D. Sullivan sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.11, for a total transaction of $27,066.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 43,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,957,864.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 3,000 shares of company stock valued at $133,440 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper Company produces and sells renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through two segments, Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The company offers linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium and saturating kraft; and pulp for a range of applications, such as diapers, towel and tissue products, feminine care, incontinence, and other personal care products, as well as specialty pulps for use in textiles, construction materials, paints, coatings, and others.

