FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The transportation company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05, Yahoo Finance reports. FreightCar America had a negative return on equity of 20.71% and a negative net margin of 6.88%. The company had revenue of $147.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. FreightCar America updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Shares of RAIL traded up $0.45 on Wednesday, reaching $4.62. 98,848 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,629. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.43. The firm has a market cap of $86.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 1.97. FreightCar America has a 12 month low of $2.25 and a 12 month high of $4.76.

RAIL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Noble Financial raised shares of FreightCar America to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of FreightCar America in a research report on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

FreightCar America, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in design, manufacture, and sale of railcars and railcar components for the transportation of bulk commodities and containerized freight products in the United States and Mexico. It operates in two segments, Manufacturing and Parts. The company offers a range of railcars, including open top hoppers, mill gondola cars, intermodal and non-intermodal flat cars, coal cars; bulk commodity cars covered hopper cars, coil steel cars, boxcars, woodchip hoppers, aluminum vehicle carriers, and articulated bulk container railcars.

