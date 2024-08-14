Foguth Wealth Management LLC. Takes $227,000 Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Foguth Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 953 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Keener Financial Planning LLC grew its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 230.3% during the first quarter. Keener Financial Planning LLC now owns 109 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on ADP. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $271.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $254.00 to $250.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $253.00 to $251.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Automatic Data Processing has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $262.18.

Automatic Data Processing Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ADP traded up $2.79 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $261.91. The stock had a trading volume of 1,100,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,687,655. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $247.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $247.02. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1 year low of $205.53 and a 1 year high of $269.49. The company has a market cap of $107.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.74 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 89.20% and a net margin of 19.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. Research analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 10.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is currently 62.50%.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Featured Articles

