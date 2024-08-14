Foguth Wealth Management LLC. Purchases Shares of 6,772 FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May (BATS:FMAY)

Foguth Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May (BATS:FMAY – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 6,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FMAY. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 22,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,000 after acquiring an additional 2,347 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May during the fourth quarter worth approximately $205,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 30,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 2,554 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,020,000. Finally, Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May during the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:FMAY traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.68. 36,251 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.62. The stock has a market cap of $577.71 million, a P/E ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 0.52.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May (FMAY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FMAY was launched on May 15, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

