Foguth Wealth Management LLC. Purchases 18,194 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Foguth Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 24.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 92,544 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,194 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises approximately 3.3% of Foguth Wealth Management LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Foguth Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $7,416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded up $1.76 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $78.31. 1,819,030 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,463,488. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $79.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.22 and a beta of 1.14. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $56.78 and a 1-year high of $84.16.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

