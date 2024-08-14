Foguth Wealth Management LLC. Makes New Investment in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June (BATS:FJUN)

Foguth Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June (BATS:FJUN – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $428,000. Foguth Wealth Management LLC. owned approximately 0.07% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC boosted its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 328,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,488,000 after acquiring an additional 46,407 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June in the 4th quarter worth $78,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June in the 4th quarter worth $212,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 158,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,004,000 after purchasing an additional 23,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Central Valley Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June during the 4th quarter valued at $4,533,000.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of FJUN stock traded up $0.33 on Tuesday, hitting $48.19. 16,602 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $48.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.20. The stock has a market cap of $630.33 million, a PE ratio of 25.29 and a beta of 0.70.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June (FJUN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FJUN was launched on Jun 19, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

