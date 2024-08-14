Foguth Wealth Management LLC. Invests $303,000 in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Foguth Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LPLA. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its position in LPL Financial by 38.8% during the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 41,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,057,000 after buying an additional 11,703 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in LPL Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $3,375,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of LPL Financial by 533.8% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after acquiring an additional 4,340 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB purchased a new position in LPL Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,648,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in LPL Financial by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 113,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,923,000 after purchasing an additional 21,481 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 5,677 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.31, for a total value of $1,574,288.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 142,608 shares in the company, valued at $39,546,624.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LPLA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $290.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $326.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 26th. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Barclays lowered their price objective on LPL Financial from $313.00 to $273.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Bank of America raised LPL Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $268.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $279.30.

LPL Financial Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of LPLA traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $199.34. The company had a trading volume of 1,032,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 706,842. The company has a market capitalization of $14.89 billion, a PE ratio of 15.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $250.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $259.22. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $187.19 and a one year high of $289.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.66 by $0.22. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 52.14% and a net margin of 8.91%. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.94 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 15.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LPL Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.06%.

LPL Financial Profile

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, fixed income, alternative investments, retirement and 529 education savings plans, and insurance.

