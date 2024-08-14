Foguth Wealth Management LLC. Has $4.43 Million Position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

Foguth Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Free Report) by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,110 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,069 shares during the period. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF accounts for 2.0% of Foguth Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Foguth Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF were worth $4,428,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 276.0% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Able Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 262.2% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

NYSEARCA:FNDX traded up $0.78 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $67.64. 315,533 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 477,385. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.04. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a one year low of $53.32 and a one year high of $70.06. The company has a market cap of $15.49 billion, a PE ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.84.

About Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Large Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index based on sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks. FNDX was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

