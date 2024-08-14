Foguth Wealth Management LLC. Has $294,000 Stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Foguth Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 11.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,145 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 419 shares during the period. Foguth Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Friedenthal Financial acquired a new position in NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $777,000. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in NextEra Energy by 86.1% in the 2nd quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 22,526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,595,000 after buying an additional 10,420 shares during the period. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Wedmont Private Capital grew its position in NextEra Energy by 34.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 12,754 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $969,000 after purchasing an additional 3,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Insight Advisors LLC PA acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the second quarter valued at about $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on NEE. Barclays upped their price target on NextEra Energy from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.29.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Nicole J. Daggs sold 658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.97, for a total value of $50,646.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,697. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NextEra Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NEE traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $78.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,108,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,511,705. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.41. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.15 and a fifty-two week high of $80.56. The company has a market capitalization of $160.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.54.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.75% and a net margin of 24.45%. The firm had revenue of $6.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.13%.

NextEra Energy Profile

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.