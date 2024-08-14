FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) Shares Sold by V Square Quantitative Management LLC

V Square Quantitative Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Free Report) by 56.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,482 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,890 shares during the quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in FMC were worth $258,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FMC. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in FMC in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,705,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of FMC by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 23,010 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after buying an additional 2,573 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of FMC during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $306,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of FMC by 77.5% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 53,756 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,389,000 after buying an additional 23,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of FMC during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $473,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on FMC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on FMC from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded FMC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on FMC from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on FMC from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on FMC from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, FMC has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.63.

FMC stock traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $60.99. The company had a trading volume of 608,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,954,982. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.84. FMC Co. has a one year low of $49.49 and a one year high of $90.33. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.02.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. FMC had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 33.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that FMC Co. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.89%.

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that includes insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

