FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:QDF) Sees Strong Trading Volume

FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:QDF – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 76,493 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 74% from the previous session’s volume of 43,876 shares.The stock last traded at $68.11 and had previously closed at $67.90.

FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund Stock Up 0.3 %

The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $67.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.26.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. TIAA Trust National Association lifted its stake in FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 4,326,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,178,000 after acquiring an additional 27,852 shares in the last quarter. VeraBank N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. VeraBank N.A. now owns 415,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,579,000 after purchasing an additional 13,023 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund by 8.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 254,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,947,000 after purchasing an additional 20,830 shares in the last quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 143,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,539,000 after buying an additional 7,403 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 129,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,612,000 after buying an additional 22,715 shares during the period.

FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund Company Profile

The FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund (QDF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Northern Trust Quality Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of companies deemed to have secure dividends that matches the beta of the Northern Trust 1250 Index. QDF was launched on Dec 14, 2012 and is managed by FlexShares.

