Flare Price Hits $0.0151 on Exchanges (FLR)

Flare (FLR) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 13th. In the last week, Flare has traded 12.4% lower against the US dollar. Flare has a market capitalization of $699.48 million and approximately $3.71 million worth of Flare was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Flare coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0151 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Flare Profile

Flare launched on January 10th, 2023. Flare’s total supply is 100,559,787,198 coins and its circulating supply is 46,202,564,634 coins. Flare’s official message board is medium.com/flarenetwork. Flare’s official website is flare.network. The Reddit community for Flare is https://reddit.com/r/flarenetworks/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Flare’s official Twitter account is @flarenetworks.

Flare Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Flare (FLR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023. Flare has a current supply of 100,559,787,198 with 42,854,959,669.36666 in circulation. The last known price of Flare is 0.01514872 USD and is up 0.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 75 active market(s) with $4,239,108.23 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://flare.network.”

