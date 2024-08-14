FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) Shares Sold by Meyer Handelman Co.

Meyer Handelman Co. cut its position in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Free Report) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,267 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Richardson Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in FirstEnergy by 6.2% in the first quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,995 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC raised its position in FirstEnergy by 3.8% in the first quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 7,973 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 9,736 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 9,139 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Finally, Simplicity Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 9,573 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on FE shares. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of FirstEnergy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Barclays upped their price target on FirstEnergy from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on FirstEnergy from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.55.

FirstEnergy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FE opened at $42.29 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $24.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.69. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 1-year low of $32.18 and a 1-year high of $43.65.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56. The business had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 6.61%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FirstEnergy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 97.70%.

FirstEnergy Profile

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

