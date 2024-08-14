First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYC) Short Interest Update

First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 37,600 shares, an increase of 1,404.0% from the July 15th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.
First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Stock Performance
Shares of FYC stock opened at $68.31 on Wednesday. First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund has a fifty-two week low of $51.39 and a fifty-two week high of $72.56. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.31. The company has a market cap of $280.07 million, a P/E ratio of 15.06 and a beta of 1.19.
First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were paid a $0.0699 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile
The First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (FYC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Small Cap Growth index. The fund tracks a quant-driven index that select stocks from a small-cap growth universe in an attempt to outperform the market. FYC was launched on Apr 18, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund
- How to Use the MarketBeat Excel Dividend Calculator
- How to Invest in Mutual Funds
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- Chipotle Mexican Grill: Take a Bite of This Smoking Hot Deal
- What is the Dogs of the Dow Strategy? Overview and Examples
- Why O’Reilly Automotive Stock Could Be a Long-Term Winner
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.