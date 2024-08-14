First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYC) Short Interest Update

Posted by on Aug 14th, 2024

First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYCGet Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 37,600 shares, an increase of 1,404.0% from the July 15th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.

First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Stock Performance

Shares of FYC stock opened at $68.31 on Wednesday. First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund has a fifty-two week low of $51.39 and a fifty-two week high of $72.56. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.31. The company has a market cap of $280.07 million, a P/E ratio of 15.06 and a beta of 1.19.

First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were paid a $0.0699 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,467,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 392.1% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 85,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,621,000 after acquiring an additional 68,168 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,414,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 38.4% in the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 56,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,566,000 after acquiring an additional 15,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 41.8% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 53,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,338,000 after purchasing an additional 15,627 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (FYC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Small Cap Growth index. The fund tracks a quant-driven index that select stocks from a small-cap growth universe in an attempt to outperform the market. FYC was launched on Apr 18, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.