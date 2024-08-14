First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYC) Short Interest Update

First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 37,600 shares, an increase of 1,404.0% from the July 15th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.

First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Stock Performance

Shares of FYC stock opened at $68.31 on Wednesday. First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund has a fifty-two week low of $51.39 and a fifty-two week high of $72.56. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.31. The company has a market cap of $280.07 million, a P/E ratio of 15.06 and a beta of 1.19.

First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were paid a $0.0699 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,467,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 392.1% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 85,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,621,000 after acquiring an additional 68,168 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,414,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 38.4% in the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 56,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,566,000 after acquiring an additional 15,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 41.8% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 53,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,338,000 after purchasing an additional 15,627 shares during the last quarter.

The First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (FYC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Small Cap Growth index. The fund tracks a quant-driven index that select stocks from a small-cap growth universe in an attempt to outperform the market. FYC was launched on Apr 18, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

