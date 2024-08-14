First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FJP) Short Interest Update

First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FJP – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, a decline of 59.0% from the July 15th total of 15,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Holistic Financial Partners increased its position in First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Holistic Financial Partners now owns 49,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,481,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its stake in First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 9,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its position in First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 14,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the period.

First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund Stock Performance

NASDAQ FJP traded up $1.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $50.04. 23,027 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,392. The business’s 50-day moving average is $51.57 and its 200-day moving average is $52.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $187.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 0.67. First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund has a twelve month low of $45.39 and a twelve month high of $55.44.

First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund Announces Dividend

About First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were issued a $0.3729 dividend. This represents a $1.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th.

The First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund (FJP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Japan index. The fund tracks a tiered equal-weighted index of Japanese equities selected using both growth and value screens. FJP was launched on Apr 18, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

