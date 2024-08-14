First Trust Indxx Metaverse ETF (NASDAQ:ARVR) Short Interest Update

First Trust Indxx Metaverse ETF (NASDAQ:ARVR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a drop of 45.5% from the July 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

First Trust Indxx Metaverse ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:ARVR traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $35.07. 298 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 375. The firm has a market cap of $3.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.12 and a beta of -1.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.83. First Trust Indxx Metaverse ETF has a 52-week low of $28.19 and a 52-week high of $38.91.

First Trust Indxx Metaverse ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were issued a $0.0241 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Indxx Metaverse ETF

First Trust Indxx Metaverse ETF Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in First Trust Indxx Metaverse ETF stock. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust Indxx Metaverse ETF ( NASDAQ:ARVR Free Report ) by 228.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,633 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,397 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. owned approximately 21.27% of First Trust Indxx Metaverse ETF worth $371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

The First Trust Indxx Metaverse ETF (ARVR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Metaverse index. The fund tracks a modified equal-weighted index of stocks, spanning a broad range of industries globally, that are involved in business activities associated with the Metaverse. ARVR was launched on Apr 19, 2022 and is managed by First Trust.

