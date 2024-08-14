First Trust Indxx Metaverse ETF (NASDAQ:ARVR) Short Interest Update

First Trust Indxx Metaverse ETF (NASDAQ:ARVR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a drop of 45.5% from the July 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.
First Trust Indxx Metaverse ETF Price Performance
NASDAQ:ARVR traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $35.07. 298 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 375. The firm has a market cap of $3.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.12 and a beta of -1.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.83. First Trust Indxx Metaverse ETF has a 52-week low of $28.19 and a 52-week high of $38.91.
First Trust Indxx Metaverse ETF Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were issued a $0.0241 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Indxx Metaverse ETF
First Trust Indxx Metaverse ETF Company Profile
The First Trust Indxx Metaverse ETF (ARVR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Metaverse index. The fund tracks a modified equal-weighted index of stocks, spanning a broad range of industries globally, that are involved in business activities associated with the Metaverse. ARVR was launched on Apr 19, 2022 and is managed by First Trust.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than First Trust Indxx Metaverse ETF
- 3 Ways To Invest In Coffee, Other Than Drinking It
- Microsoft Stock: Is Now The Time To Be Greedy?
- Investing in Travel Stocks Benefits
- How to Invest in Mutual Funds
- 3 Stocks to Consider Buying in October
- Chipotle Mexican Grill: Take a Bite of This Smoking Hot Deal
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Indxx Metaverse ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Indxx Metaverse ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.