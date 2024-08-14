First Trust Income Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FCEF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

First Trust Income Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FCEF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a decrease of 79.3% from the July 15th total of 22,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

First Trust Income Opportunities ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ FCEF traded up $0.09 on Tuesday, hitting $21.26. 14,899 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,234. The company has a market cap of $36.35 million, a PE ratio of 17.57 and a beta of 0.95. First Trust Income Opportunities ETF has a 12 month low of $17.62 and a 12 month high of $21.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.17 and a 200-day moving average of $20.63.

First Trust Income Opportunities ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 11th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 11th. This is a positive change from First Trust Income Opportunities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.34%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About First Trust Income Opportunities ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust Income Opportunities ETF by 11.5% during the first quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 7,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Income Opportunities ETF during the fourth quarter worth $201,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Income Opportunities ETF during the fourth quarter worth $379,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust Income Opportunities ETF by 12.8% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 67,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,416,000 after buying an additional 7,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in First Trust Income Opportunities ETF by 8.9% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 109,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,300,000 after buying an additional 8,901 shares during the last quarter.

The First Trust Income Opportunity ETF (FCEF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S-Network Composite Closed-End Fund index. The fund is an actively managed ETF that holds closed-end funds to get exposure to US and non-US equity, fixed income securities, and commodities. The fund’s primary objective is to provide current income.

