First Trust Income Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FCEF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

First Trust Income Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FCEF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a decrease of 79.3% from the July 15th total of 22,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.
First Trust Income Opportunities ETF Trading Up 0.4 %
NASDAQ FCEF traded up $0.09 on Tuesday, hitting $21.26. 14,899 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,234. The company has a market cap of $36.35 million, a PE ratio of 17.57 and a beta of 0.95. First Trust Income Opportunities ETF has a 12 month low of $17.62 and a 12 month high of $21.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.17 and a 200-day moving average of $20.63.
First Trust Income Opportunities ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 11th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 11th. This is a positive change from First Trust Income Opportunities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.34%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About First Trust Income Opportunities ETF
The First Trust Income Opportunity ETF (FCEF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S-Network Composite Closed-End Fund index. The fund is an actively managed ETF that holds closed-end funds to get exposure to US and non-US equity, fixed income securities, and commodities. The fund’s primary objective is to provide current income.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than First Trust Income Opportunities ETF
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Buy On Holdings Stock Before the Market Catches Its Second Wind?
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- 3 High-Potential Stocks That Could Turn Into Multi-Baggers
- 10 Best Airline Stocks to Buy
- CEO Swap: Starbucks Surges 22% on Hiring New CEO From Chipotle
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Income Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Income Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.