First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEP) Short Interest Update

First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEP – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 93.5% from the July 15th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 36,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,339,000 after buying an additional 4,131 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its stake in First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 22,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 65,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,364,000 after buying an additional 8,807 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund by 43.4% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 43,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after purchasing an additional 13,280 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund Price Performance

FEP traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $37.24. 6,168 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,175. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.39. First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund has a fifty-two week low of $30.76 and a fifty-two week high of $39.86. The company has a market cap of $204.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.11 and a beta of 1.09.

First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund Announces Dividend

About First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were issued a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -227.27%.

The First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund (FEP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Europe index. The fund tracks a tiered equal-weighted index of 200 companies selected from the S&P Europe BMI based on the S&P’s AlphaDex selection methodology. FEP was launched on Apr 18, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

