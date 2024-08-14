First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) Now Covered by Hovde Group

Research analysts at Hovde Group assumed coverage on shares of First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Monday, StockNewsAPI reports. The firm set a “market perform” rating and a $38.00 price target on the bank’s stock. Hovde Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 6.41% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of First Merchants from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective (up from $43.00) on shares of First Merchants in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Stephens downgraded shares of First Merchants from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of First Merchants from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.20.

First Merchants stock opened at $35.71 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.85 and its 200-day moving average is $34.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. First Merchants has a 1 year low of $25.70 and a 1 year high of $42.44. The company has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 1.04.

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.10). First Merchants had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 17.77%. The business had revenue of $267.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that First Merchants will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at First Merchants

In other First Merchants news, Director Patrick J. Fehring sold 23,936 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.51, for a total transaction of $778,159.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 122,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,989,172.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Merchants

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FRME. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Merchants in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Merchants in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in shares of First Merchants in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Merchants in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of First Merchants by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,524 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.92% of the company’s stock.

About First Merchants

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. The company offers a range of financial services, including time, savings, and demand deposits; and consumer, commercial, agri-business, public finance, and real estate mortgage loans.

