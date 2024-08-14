First Digital USD (FDUSD) Trading 0.1% Higher Over Last Week

First Digital USD (FDUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 13th. First Digital USD has a market cap of $2.00 billion and $4.55 billion worth of First Digital USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, First Digital USD has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar. One First Digital USD token can now be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00001649 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About First Digital USD

First Digital USD launched on May 29th, 2023. First Digital USD’s total supply is 1,997,508,830 tokens. First Digital USD’s official Twitter account is @fdlabshq. The official website for First Digital USD is firstdigitallabs.com.

First Digital USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “First Digital USD (FDUSD) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. First Digital USD has a current supply of 1,907,508,829.7. The last known price of First Digital USD is 0.99941758 USD and is up 0.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 336 active market(s) with $5,660,863,071.27 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://firstdigitallabs.com/.”

