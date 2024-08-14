Financial Comparison: Algoma Steel Group (NASDAQ:ASTL) vs. Metallus (NYSE:MTUS)

Algoma Steel Group (NASDAQ:ASTL – Get Free Report) and Metallus (NYSE:MTUS – Get Free Report) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

72.0% of Algoma Steel Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 77.6% of Metallus shares are held by institutional investors. 7.8% of Algoma Steel Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.7% of Metallus shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Algoma Steel Group has a beta of 1.48, meaning that its share price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Metallus has a beta of 1.43, meaning that its share price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Algoma Steel Group 3.81% 7.01% 4.00% Metallus 4.21% 10.10% 6.43%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Algoma Steel Group and Metallus’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Algoma Steel Group and Metallus’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Algoma Steel Group $2.80 billion 0.34 $77.99 million $0.31 29.26 Metallus $1.36 billion 0.53 $69.40 million $1.68 9.88

Algoma Steel Group has higher revenue and earnings than Metallus. Metallus is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Algoma Steel Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Algoma Steel Group and Metallus, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Algoma Steel Group 0 0 1 0 3.00 Metallus 0 0 0 0 N/A

About Algoma Steel Group

Algoma Steel Group Inc. produces and sells steel products primarily in North America. The company provides flat/sheet steel products, including temper rolling, cold rolled, hot-rolled pickled and oiled products, floor plate, and cut-to-length products for the automotive industry, hollow structural product manufacturers, and the light manufacturing and transportation industries; and plate steel products that consist of rolled, hot-rolled, and heat-treated for use in the construction or manufacture of railcars, buildings, bridges, off-highway equipment, storage tanks, ships, and military applications. Algoma Steel Group Inc. was founded in 1901 and is headquartered in Sault Ste. Marie, Canada.

About Metallus

Metallus Inc. manufactures and sells alloy steel, and carbon and micro-alloy steel products in the United States and internationally. The company offers special bar quality (SBQ) bars, seamless mechanical tubes, precision steel components, and billets that are used in gears, hubs, axles, crankshafts and motor shafts, oil country drill pipes, bits and collars, bearing races and rolling elements, bushings, fuel injectors, wind energy shafts, anti-friction bearings, artillery and mortar bodies, and other applications. It also provides custom-make precision steel components. It offers its products and services to the automotive, energy, industrial equipment, mining, construction, rail, aerospace and defense, heavy truck, agriculture, and power generation sectors. The company was formerly known as TimkenSteel Corporation and changed its name to Metallus Inc. in February 2024. Metallus Inc. was founded in 1899 and is headquartered in Canton, Ohio.

