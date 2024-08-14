Fidelity Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FVAL) Stake Lessened by Foguth Wealth Management LLC.

Foguth Wealth Management LLC. lessened its stake in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FVAL – Free Report) by 7.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,905 shares of the company’s stock after selling 488 shares during the period. Foguth Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Fidelity Value Factor ETF were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 648,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,972,000 after acquiring an additional 166,991 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Point Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity Value Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,509,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory boosted its holdings in Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 722,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,315,000 after buying an additional 43,270 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 64.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 95,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,426,000 after buying an additional 37,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its position in Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 134.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 53,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,852,000 after buying an additional 30,870 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity Value Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:FVAL traded up $0.78 on Tuesday, reaching $57.30. 31,307 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 64,546. The stock has a market capitalization of $799.34 million, a PE ratio of 15.28 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50 day moving average is $57.70 and its 200-day moving average is $56.30. Fidelity Value Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.57 and a fifty-two week high of $59.94.

Fidelity Value Factor ETF Profile

The Fidelity Value Factor ETF (FVAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity U.S. Value Factor index. The fund follows a fundamentally selected, tier-weighted index of large-cap US stocks. FVAL was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

