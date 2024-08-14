FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN – Free Report) in a research report released on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, William Blair restated a market perform rating on shares of FibroGen in a research report on Monday, June 3rd.

Shares of FibroGen stock opened at $0.39 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.79 million, a PE ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.42. FibroGen has a 12 month low of $0.33 and a 12 month high of $2.93.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $50.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.65) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that FibroGen will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Deyaa Adib purchased 22,123 shares of FibroGen stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.17 per share, for a total transaction of $25,883.91. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 82,123 shares in the company, valued at $96,083.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FGEN. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of FibroGen by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 149,342 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 41,442 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of FibroGen in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $424,000. Doheny Asset Management CA bought a new stake in shares of FibroGen in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of FibroGen by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,364,719 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,997,000 after buying an additional 860,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC bought a new stake in shares of FibroGen in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $89,000. 72.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. Its lead product candidates are Pamrevlumab, a human monoclonal antibody targeting connective tissue growth factor that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of locally advanced pancreatic cancer; and Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia-inducible factor prolyl hydroxylase activity, which has completed Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in China, Europe, Japan, and other countries, as well as in Phase III clinical development for anemia related with myelodysplastic syndromes.

