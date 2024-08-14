Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Sells 8,117 Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 61.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,147 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,117 shares during the quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Otis Worldwide by 13,638.0% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 151,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,570,000 after purchasing an additional 150,563 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 43.0% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 25,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,302,000 after purchasing an additional 7,741 shares during the last quarter. Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new position in Otis Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $378,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the period. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Argus boosted their target price on Otis Worldwide from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Otis Worldwide from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Otis Worldwide presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.83.

Shares of NYSE OTIS traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $92.21. The company had a trading volume of 1,130,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,112,778. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.71 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.64. Otis Worldwide Co. has a twelve month low of $73.32 and a twelve month high of $100.84.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.03. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 10.35% and a negative return on equity of 31.65%. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. Otis Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.09%.

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

