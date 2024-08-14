Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,528 shares of the company’s stock after selling 485 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SCHX. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,317,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 58.1% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 4,697 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,871,000. Root Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 6,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $201,000.

Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $64.17. The stock had a trading volume of 1,080,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,667,801. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $48.31 and a 12 month high of $66.83. The firm has a market cap of $41.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.53 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day moving average is $64.36 and its 200 day moving average is $61.99.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

