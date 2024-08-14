Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Has $396,000 Stock Holdings in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report) by 98.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,448 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,247,058 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in APA were worth $396,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of APA. American National Bank lifted its position in shares of APA by 208.5% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of APA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of APA by 75.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of APA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of APA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.01% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on APA shares. Evercore ISI lowered shares of APA from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of APA from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. StockNews.com lowered shares of APA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of APA from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of APA from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.50.

Shares of APA stock traded up $0.23 on Wednesday, hitting $29.15. The stock had a trading volume of 2,326,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,287,711. The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.48 and a 200 day moving average of $30.82. The stock has a market cap of $10.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 3.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.16. APA Co. has a 12-month low of $26.81 and a 12-month high of $46.15.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. APA had a net margin of 32.66% and a return on equity of 35.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that APA Co. will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 22nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. APA’s payout ratio is currently 11.19%.

APA Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has oil and gas operations in the United States, Egypt, and North Sea. The company also has exploration and appraisal activities in Suriname, as well as holds interests in projects located in Uruguay and internationally.

