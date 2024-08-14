Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Has $1.89 Million Stock Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,883 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 141 shares during the quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $1,889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric during the fourth quarter worth $331,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of General Electric by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 6,775 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $865,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC increased its stake in shares of General Electric by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 7,482 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $955,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Graypoint LLC raised its holdings in General Electric by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 6,824 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares during the period. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in General Electric by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 10,548 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,346,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the period. 74.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Russell Stokes sold 45,309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.82, for a total transaction of $7,377,211.38. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 112,958 shares in the company, valued at $18,391,821.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GE. Argus upped their price target on shares of General Electric from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on General Electric from $190.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of General Electric from $192.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on General Electric from $201.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, General Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $190.38.

General Electric stock traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $167.36. 3,280,879 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,968,130. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $162.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $159.73. The company has a market cap of $183.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. General Electric has a twelve month low of $84.42 and a twelve month high of $177.20.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $9.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.44 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 16.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that General Electric will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 11th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 11th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.72%.

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

